Sandcastle Water Park opens Saturday with new improvements

By Royce Jones

CBS Pittsburgh

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Sandcastle Water Park opens this weekend and is promising a better, brighter and fresher experience than ever before.

Sandcastle has been teasing the improvements to the park on social media for weeks. KDKA got a walkthrough on Wednesday to see some of the changes in person as crews add some of those finishing touches. 

Some of the updates include fresh coats of paint on all the slides and around the park and a full event schedule throughout the summer with an Out of School, Into the Pool event for kids, a new concert series, a day of breweries and food trucks, plus night swims on Friday nights.

There's also the unveiling of a hair-raising new slide called Bombs Away, promising a rush of adrenaline for thrill seekers as they plummet into the pool. Bombs Away will be unveiled later this season.

Opening weekend is this Saturday.  

First published on May 18, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

