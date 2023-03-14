Sandcastle named one of America's top waterparks by U.S. News and World Report

Sandcastle Waterpark named one of top waterparks by U.S. News and World Report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sandcastle has been named one of the top waterparks in America!

U.S. News and World Report bestowed the honor on the park over the weekend.

It called Sandcastle a 'nostalgic treat' and highlighted its 16 waterslides and lazy river.

Sandcastle was one of 36 parks nationwide and one of four in Pennsylvania to get a nod.