Sandcastle announces "Jammin' July" featuring live, local music each weekend in July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for some music by the pool this summer, Sandcastle Water Park has just what you need.

For the month of July, Sandcastle is hosting Jammin' July where they will feature local bands every Saturday.

Four unique local bands will perform including The Flow Band on July 6, one of Pittsburgh's best reggae bands for the last 40 years; then on July 13 they will welcome The Mo-Jo Makers and their classic rock and blues tunes; next, The SteelTones will play on July 20 and the quartet featuring two steelpan players, a bass guitarist, and percussion will play instrumental versions of several popular hits; finally, the Terrance Vaughn Band will close out Jammin' July with a variety of classic rock, soul, R&B, and more.

"It's peak summer in Pittsburgh and we're celebrating with a massive birthday party and free summer concerts," said Assistant General Manager Zachary Zapf. "We are proud to be celebrating 35 seasons as Pittsburgh's hometown water park and are looking forward to our celebration on July 17th."

July is also Sandcastle's 35th year and part of the celebration will be a birthday bash on July 17 with music, Sandcastle gear, and a cake-cutting ceremony.

This year, Sandcastle's "Better, Brighter, Fresher Than Ever" multi-year transformation came to its conclusion and now it includes a beach boardwalk, new water slides, the Sandlecastle Bridge Bar and Grill with brand new food options, and other park upgrades.

You can purchase passes and tickets on their website at this link.