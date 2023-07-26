Samantha Lang: Man charged in 2007 cold case killing of Westmoreland County woman

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities have charged a man in a 2007 cold case killing of a Westmoreland County woman.

On March 27, 2007, 22-year-old Samantha Lang was found dead in her home on Route 982 in Derry Township. On Wednesday, Charles Ream was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and theft by unlawful taking in connection with the case.

#BREAKING MORE: @PSPTroopAPIO just walked out Charles Ream from the Westmoreland Co. state barracks, hands in cuffs, as they take him to the county jail.



Arrested on charges in the homicide of 22-yr-old Samantha Lang more than 16 yrs ago.



He had no comment for the press@KDKA pic.twitter.com/KeQgsVZXl0 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 26, 2023

Sixteen years ago, Lang was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed from ear to ear. She was going to school to become a paralegal at the time of her death.

The case has remained without a key break until now. Lang's family kept the investigation in the public's eyes, continually appealing to the public to contact law enforcement with any information.

"She was smart, beautiful and the smile she had would light up a room," said Carol Polo, Lang's mother, to KDKA-TV in 2012.

"If you know anything – whether it big, small, you don't know if it matters, it does matter, call," Polo said in 2022. "Call and give us some justice, give Sam the justice she deserves."

Last year, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli asked anyone with information to come forward.

"With modern advancements in science and technology, and some new information in this case, we are hopeful," she said last year. "And we're hoping that somebody out there knows something that they can tell us because someone knows what happened. Someone knows what happened to Samantha and we're not going to rest until we solve this case."