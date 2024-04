PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music sensation Sam Hunt is bringing his tour to the Pittsburgh area this summer!

Hunt's 'Locked Up Tour 2024' will be stopping at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 20 alongside opening acts Russell Dickerson and George Birge.

Presale Wednesday at 10am (code: RIFF)

Presale tickets on go on sale tomorrow with tickets to the general public going on sale on Friday.