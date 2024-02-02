Salvation Army's Red Kettle Fundraiser raises more than $500,000 in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's hard to believe that it's been more than a month since we saw those red kettles out and about and now the Salvation Army has announced how much money was raised.

In total, across Western Pennsylvania, there have been more than $2.4 million in 28 counties.

Allegheny County raised more than $562,000 surpassing the goal by more than $10,000.

"We are filled with gratitude for every person who donated and to every person who volunteered their time at a Red Kettle during this past season of giving," Major Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania said. "For a while there, we weren't sure we were going to reach our goal, but our generous Western Pennsylvania neighbors came together in the end. These gifts given throughout the Christmas season ensure our essential services, like warm meals for hungry families and utility assistance for those living paycheck to paycheck, can continue throughout the entire calendar year."

This year, people had more opportunities to donate, including via text message and online.

According to the Salvation Army, nonprofits are seeing a decline in giving across the country, and here in our area, there has been an increased need for services.

Donations can still be made on the Salvation Army website at this link.