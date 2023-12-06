Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania has raised less than one-third of its goal for Red Kettle Campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With less than three weeks to go, the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania has reached only about 28% of its fundraising goal for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Synonymous with the holiday season, the annual Red Kettle Campaign helps The Salvation Army continue its services like feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance and youth empowerment programs.

The local division says it has raised almost $648,000 across 28 counties, less than a third of its total goal of $2.345 million. The goal for Allegheny County is $547,000, but so far, only about $131,000 has been raised.

The global nonprofit says rising costs of living and increased costs of goods have driven a surge in demand for its services.

"With only a few short weeks left in the campaign, every dollar counts," Major Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, said in a news release. "Many of our neighbors in need are walking through the doors of The Salvation Army for assistance for the first time in their lives. Your generous donation to the Red Kettle Campaign fuels our year-round efforts to provide essential services like warm meals, safe shelter and life-changing programs. Please consider giving generously to help us continue making a positive impact in Western Pennsylvania."

Donations can be made in person at a Red Kettle location or online. This year, donations can also be made by texting the word "Kettle" to 31333.