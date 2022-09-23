Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania helping Puerto Rico with Hurricane Fiona relief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the Deputy Director of Operations with the Salvation Army in Pittsburgh will land in Puerto Rico to help with the response in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The storm has ripped apart towns and families alike and the need is great.

"I'm expecting to see a real need," Heather Martin said.

At the airport on Friday morning, she prepared to take off to help in relief efforts.

"I'm thinking most of the island still doesn't have power or running water," she said, preparing to hit the ground running once she lands. "I will be digging into whatever they need me to do."

Part of that will be handing out pallets of necessities to the many who have lost their homes as a result of the storm.

"That would be food, blankets, water, and cleanup kits, a lot of cleanup kits," Martin explained.

The local Salvation Army packed up their warehouse and sent everything to the island days ago, ahead of their team's arrival.

Martin said they'll be going from door to door and setting up stations where people have easy access to all their needs, including making sure they're able to keep in touch with their families.

"We actually have a few areas that are doing charging stations, so even staying in contact with family and friends, if you're on the island, telling people you're ok," she said.

Medical supplies will also be given out as needed and Martin said this isn't a one-time trip. She said the Salvation Army is there to stay and help people get back on their feet.

"We're there before, during, and after," Martin said. "We'll be there. We always have a presence."