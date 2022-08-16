Salvation Army handing out free school supplies for families in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's back to school week here at KDKA, and as students prepare for the first day of school, local organizations are making sure they don't walk into class emptyhanded.

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania is giving out free school supplies, including backpacks, folders, paper, pencils, and pens.

The leader of the North Boroughs location says they had their backpack giveaway on Saturday and had a great turnout.

He says they still have several backpacks left for students in need and don't want these items to go to waste.

"This is huge because we have enough supplies in those backpacks to get them through the first couple of months," said Tylar Melfi. "It's a good opportunity for them to feel prepared. And it relieves the parents. When parents are stress-fre, the kids can be stress-free and relaxed."

If your child still needs school supplies, just call your nearest Salvation Army location.