Salvation Army, First National Bank host Back-to-School Bash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Salvation Army and First National Bank hosted a Back-to-School Bash in the South Hills Saturday for students in and around Pittsburgh.

The kids who came out got everything from free school supplies to haircuts.

It was back to school with a bang Saturday, as dozens of students came out to get ready for the upcoming academic year.

It was all smiles and fun as students and family gathered at the Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple and Service Center for their annual Back-to-School Bash.

The event was presented with First National Bank, and kids got everything from new backpacks and school supplies to gently used clothes and shoes. And free haircuts for students were available onsite, along with food and fun family activities.

Major Justin Caldwell of the Salvation Army says this time of the year can be stressful for families, and he loves that they can give back to those in need.

"I love being able to remind families that there're people that care about the situations that they're in, and so many have come together to make this thing happen. So, I love being able to give families hope during a difficult season."

Nyesha Rainey of the Hill District says that events like today's really help families make ends meet and get their kids what they need for the upcoming year.

"This program is awesome because it really helps our children. There are times where we are working, and we have to pay bills and do different things like that, so we're not able to prepare our children for school. So, to have programs like this that can help us with food and help us prepare our children for school is really a godsend," Rainey said.

If you missed the event, the Salvation Army says they are dedicated to helping students here in Western Pennsylvania all year long.

Visit salvationarmywpa.org for more information or to donate.