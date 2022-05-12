Salem's Market hoping for loan approval from Urban Redevelopment Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Hill District is a food desert, with no nearby grocery stores nearby.

However, that is poised to change, but help is still needed.

Salem's Market is planning to open a full-service grocery store where the former Shop-N-Save used to be but they need more money to do it.

The discussion from the Urban Redevelopment Authority tonight could pay the way for the $1.3 million loan Salem's Market is requesting.

That money would cover equipment, inventory, processing operations, and other expenses related to the store.

There are some hoops to jump through, however, board members would have to waive a maximum loan guideline of $500,000 and should they waive that guideline, Salem's Market's owner said it would be a "huge step" moving forward.

The grocery store was originally set to open this August, but they've pushed back the opening date to the first quarter of 2023 because of some material delays.

Once they're in place, and if everything goes well, Salem's Market is set to be in the Hill District for the next 20 years.