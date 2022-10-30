Safety recall issued for Tesla ATV toy for kids
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Radio Flyer is recalling its Tesla ATV toy over safety concerns.
The Tesla Cyberquad for kids is intended to be a toy, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says it fits the definition of a youth ATV.
That means it's required to meet federal standards like having a mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.
Safety training is also mandatory, officials said.
Buyers will be refunded their $1,900 once they permanently disable the toy by returning its motor controller.
For more information on this product, visit the CPSC's website here.
