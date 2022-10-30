Watch CBS News
Safety recall issued for Tesla ATV toy for kids

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Tesla ATV recalled due to safety issues
Tesla ATV recalled due to safety issues 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Radio Flyer is recalling its Tesla ATV toy over safety concerns.

The Tesla Cyberquad for kids is intended to be a toy, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says it fits the definition of a youth ATV.

tesla-atv-toy-recall.png
(Source: CPSC)

That means it's required to meet federal standards like having a mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.

Safety training is also mandatory, officials said.

Buyers will be refunded their $1,900 once they permanently disable the toy by returning its motor controller.

For more information on this product, visit the CPSC's website here.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 1:56 PM

