Safety officials warn of increase in DUIs starting with 'Blackout Wednesday'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Safety officials are urging people to celebrate responsibly on "Blackout Wednesday," one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

PennDOT, safety partners and emergency personnel urged people to not get behind the wheel if they're under the influence of alcohol or drugs, even over-the-counter drugs like cold and flu medications.

PennDOT said "Blackout Wednesday" kicks off an increase in DUI crashes around the holiday season. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 last year, they said there were more than 400 impaired driving crashes in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nine deaths.

Safety officials expect call volumes to double through the end of the year.

"We've already seen one fatality just this past weekend likely related to party activity and we don't want to see anymore," said Ross/West View EMS executive director Greg Porter. "We know tonight our crews are going to respond to bars for people impaired and likely accidents and we don't want to have to expose them to any unnecessary risks or see anyone else in peril."

Police across the state will be patrolling for signs of impaired drivers.

If you plan to go out tonight, safety officials advise you to use ride-share services or a designated driver.

"When you see the signs 'DUI you can't afford it,' it means it in more than ways than one," said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pretrial Services. "It hits you in the pocketbook, some people go to jail for it, some people lose their lives. What they don't understand is the families that can be affected by someone driving under the influence and killing someone. "