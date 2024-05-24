Sabika Jewelry, founded in Pittsburgh, shutting down business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sabika Jewelry company, which was founded in Pittsburgh 23 years ago, is shutting down its business. The company sold 95% of its jewelry through direct sales at home parties, with more than 5,300 salespeople in all 50 states.

Founder Karin Mahr started the company with a jewelry-maker in Austria where the jewelry is hand-made. Mahr's daughters run the business now, and KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen spoke with CEO Alexandra Mahr-Gracik. She said there were many business reasons that led to this difficult decision.

"It has been such a blessing to me and my family, and I feel really grateful for Pittsburgh and helping us start this adventure back in 2001," Mahr-Gracik said. "And we're inviting everyone to come and celebrate with us over the next weeks, and I want every piece here to find a home and sparkle."

She and her family are especially proud that the commissions to the women who sold the jewelry totals more than $44 million. On Sabika's website, all Sabika Jewelry is now half price and fans of the jewelry line are snapping up the deals.

"People are loving it, enjoying it, I think seeing this as a last opportunity to get their Sabika which means the world to me. It really does," Mahr-Gracik said while she choked up from emotions.

Sabika is having a special open house at their office in Robinson on June 5 to sell everything from collector's items, original prototypes and pieces from the vault.