Europe reclaims Ryder Cup with thrilling victory over United States

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Ryder Cup is back in the hands of the Europeans after a strong showing at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in the Roman countryside of Italy.

It was a weekend full of fireworks, both on and off the golf course as Team Europe stormed out to an early lead on Friday and ultimately, never looked back, winning the Ryder Cup with a 16&1/2 to 11&12 victory.

USA's slow start

Heading into the 44th Ryder Cup, history was on the side of the Europeans, as the Americans haven't been able to win across the Atlantic since 1993.

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Rory McIlroy of Team Europe tees off on the first hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. / Getty Images

When the morning sessions got underway on Friday, it quickly looked like Team USA might be in trouble, with Europe sweeping the first set of matches 4-0 -- and keeping their foot on the gas in the afternoon, winning another 2&1/2 points, holding the Americans from winning a single match on the day for the first time in Ryder Cup history.

A stunning defeat

When Saturday's sessions got underway, things wouldn't turn around for the Americans during the morning matches, as FedEx cup winner Viktor Hovland and fellow Scandinavian Ludvig Åberg put on quite a display, beating Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler 9&7, the largest victory in an 18-hole match in Ryder Cup history.

Things are getting too much for #TeamUSA 😬🇺🇸



Scottie Scheffler was in tears after enduring a historic defeat at the #RyderCup this morning ❌⛳️

pic.twitter.com/6ZU1yJHwGs — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 30, 2023

Scheffler was visibly emotional following the defeat, just part of the tough tournament for the #1 in the world player, who went 0-2-2 in his five matches, not winning a single match for his team.

Max Homa, the American MVP

While Scheffler may have had a poor showing at Marco Simone, for Max Homa, it was quite the opposite, as the first-time Ryder Cup player went 3-1-1 on the weekend.

Brutal to not get the W for 🇺🇸 but I love this team so much. Anybody who doesn’t think this is as tight of a group as possible is dead wrong. It was an honor to be with this crew and I hope with all my heart I get to do it again sometime and come out on the winning side. No 🧢 — max homa (@Maxhoma) October 1, 2023

Following the tournament, Homa said he hopes to get another chance to compete in the Ryder Cup and be able to come out on the winning side next time.

Hat-gate

While there was plenty of drama within the golf matches themselves, the biggest drama of the weekend came on the 18th green on Saturday, and the fireworks from the drama continued off of the course.

Following Friday's poor showing from the American team, Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir reported on a possible fracture in the USA team room, led by Patrick Cantlay, regarding the players not being paid to compete in the tournament.

Understand from several sources that the US team room is fractured, a split led predominantly by Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay believes players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup, and is demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap. — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 30, 2023

Weir's report suggested that Cantlay was demonstrating against this by not wearing a hat for the competition (which Cantlay denied on Saturday, stating that the hats simply do not fit).

The American team played much better golf in Saturday's afternoon session, including Cantlay, who birdied the last three holes of his match, sinking a long putt on the 18th hole to ultimately win his match against Rory McIlroy.

After Cantlay made his putt, his American teammates could be seen celebrating, waving their hats as the Marco Simone galleries had been through the first two days of play.

Things nearly came to a blow on that 18th green as Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava celebrated the long putt and was deemed to be standing in McIlroy's way as he lined up his putt that would've tied the hole and the match.

McIlroy took exception to the celebrating and imposing on his space, prompting Irishman Shane Lowry to step in and exchange words with LaCava.

Here's the video. LaCava told Steve Sands Rory didn't have a problem with it, but Lowry was chirping him. pic.twitter.com/yHwTlXnZOb — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 30, 2023

The tempers would flare in the parking lot once play wrapped up for the evening, only adding to lore and allure of the emotions of the Ryder Cup.

HOLY CRAP WHAT IS HAPPENING!pic.twitter.com/SLcBuDV4mr — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 30, 2023

Reports from NBC say that LaCava reached out to McIlroy and the European team following the incident in the parking lot and then met with McIlroy on Sunday to hash things out ahead of the singles matches.

Sunday's singles

Heading into the final round of the 44th Ryder Cup, the deck was heavily stacked against the Americans, who trailed by five points, and if they were to come back, would've been the largest deficit ever rallied from to win the tournament.

As the first matches of the day started coming to an end, it was clear the Europeans were the favorites to reclaim the Cup, as Viktor Hovland secured his third match win of the tournament and Jon Rahm halved a point with Scottie Scheffler.

Patrick Cantlay would secure a point for the Americans as teammates Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa would show up hatless for Sunday's singles matches, perhaps poking a little bit of fun at the report and corresponding dust-up from Saturday.

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Xander Schauffele of Team United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images

Following Tyrrell Hatton's securing another European point with a match win over Brian Harman, the Americans backs' were against the wall and would need to win out the remaining six matches of the day for the tournament to end at 14-14 and retain the cup.

Tommy Fleetwood would put a dagger into the American hopes and dreams when he drove the green on the 16th hole and only needed to 2-putt to secure the win for Europe. He would lag his first putt close and Rickie Fowler conceded the point and ultimately the match and tournament.

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates his put during his match against USA's Rickie Fowler to regain the Ryder Cup for Europe on day three of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy. Picture date: Sunday October 1, 2023. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

From there on after Fleetwood secured the win, it was all celebrations for the Europeans.

2025 Ryder Cup

When the Ryder Cup returns in two years back on American soil, the Americans will be looking to win the cup back in front of a raucous New York crowd at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, NY.