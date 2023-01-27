Watch CBS News
Local News

Ryan Shazier launches own line of medical marijuana

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ryan Shazier launches own line of medical marijuana
Ryan Shazier launches own line of medical marijuana 02:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has created his own line of medical marijuana.

Ryan Shazier is now part of a growing list of retired athletes who are starting to use medical marijuana as an alternative to opioid drugs to treat pain and other issues. 

In 2017, Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. It nearly prevented him from ever walking on his own again and caused a great deal of pain, depression and anxiety. He was prescribed painkillers as part of his treatment.

But Shazier said he wanted a more natural alternative to opioid drugs. After speaking with doctors, he decided to give medical marijuana a try and launch his own medical marijuana brand with Organic Remedies. 

a186fea0735bbd020f95d030e445a2dc.jpg
KDKA

The product is only available in Pennsylvania. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Ryan Shazier Fund, which offers support to people recovering from spinal cord injuries. 

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 11:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.