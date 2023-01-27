Ryan Shazier launches own line of medical marijuana

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has created his own line of medical marijuana.

Ryan Shazier is now part of a growing list of retired athletes who are starting to use medical marijuana as an alternative to opioid drugs to treat pain and other issues.

In 2017, Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. It nearly prevented him from ever walking on his own again and caused a great deal of pain, depression and anxiety. He was prescribed painkillers as part of his treatment.

But Shazier said he wanted a more natural alternative to opioid drugs. After speaking with doctors, he decided to give medical marijuana a try and launch his own medical marijuana brand with Organic Remedies.

The product is only available in Pennsylvania. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Ryan Shazier Fund, which offers support to people recovering from spinal cord injuries.