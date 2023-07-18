'Rustin:' Netflix movie filmed in western Pennsylvania has release date

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie filmed in our area now has an official release date.

The movie focuses on civil rights activist Bayard Rusin, one of the people behind the 1963 March on Washington, will debut on Netflix on November 17.

Crews worked on the film in Pittsburgh last fall and were looking for up to 2,000 extras at one time.

The film was produced by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's production company "Higher Ground Productions."

On August 28, the country will celebrate and recognize the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

