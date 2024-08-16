Steelers fans cautiously optimistic as Russell Wilson set to make debut against Buffalo Bills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Russell Wilson will start his quest to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

Wilson will take his first pre-season snaps when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills.

What is Steeler Nation expecting from the most talked about off-season get?

Wilson has won a Super Bowl and is well-known throughout the league. Several people that KDKA-TV spoke to as fans of the black and gold say they're cautiously optimistic about what No. 3 will bring to the team.

Steelers fans' relationships with quarterbacks have been rocky as of late. The problem is always commitment. The Kenny Pickett experiment flamed out. Mason Rudolph headed out as well.

"We got to win, and we got to win now," Roland Alexander said.

To make that happen, the Steelers acquired Wilson to be QB1 on the depth chart, at least for now.

"I don't know; he's had issues with other teams," Greensburg's Chip Emler said.

Wilson's time in Denver wasn't all sunshine and roses.

"I have moderate expectations," Medina, Ohio's Paul Dexheamer said.

Now, there is another QB in the picture with Justin Fields, but right now, fans say Wilson is the man.

"I expect Russell to show some leadership because he's a veteran in the league," Alexander added.

KDKA-TV spoke to a few shops that sell jerseys, and so far, Wilson's jerseys aren't flying off the shelf.

One thing is for sure. Given the way things have gone with Steelers quarterbacks recently, the fans say if Russell gets a honeymoon period with the Steelers, it won't be a long one.

"How forgiving will fans be if the wheels start falling off around four games? Not forgiving. They'll be unforgiving after two days."