Rune Lawrence finishes high school wrestling career with thrilling win at Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With four WPIAL titles and four PIAA titles already in the fold, Rune Lawrence didn't have much else left to prove for his high school wrestling career, but did so anyway and ended on a high note with a big win at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

Lawrence, a senior at Frazier High School in Fayette County ended his high school career with a win over Max Shulaw, a two-time Ohio state champion and Virginia recruit who is ranked #5 in the nation at the 215. lb weight class.

At the 50th @PWrClassic, our @SteveRotstein witnessed some epic duals ... and some epic duels: https://t.co/tKUrB0trME — Pittsburgh Union Progress 📰 (@ThePUPNews) March 31, 2024

Late last year, the two went head-to-head at the Ironman tournament and Lawrence, who is ranked #3 in the nation in their class, came out on top with a 10-5 win.

At Saturday's Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Lawrence, a West Virginia recruit, came out on top again with a 6-3 victory.

"It's all for the fans," Lawrence told the Union Progress. "They came out to watch us, so I just try to put on a good show."

Lawrence, joined a relatively exclusive list earlier this month, becoming just the 14th student athlete in Pennsylvania history to win four wrestling titles, doing so in three different weight classes across his career.

He also won four WPIAL titles in his career.

Wrestling roots run deep in the Lawrence family as Rune's older brother Thayne also won four WPIAL titles and one PIAA state title while wrestling for Frazier.

Thayne now competes at the college level for Lehigh.