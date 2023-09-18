Watch CBS News
Runaway garbage truck leaves path of destruction in McKeesport

By Meghan Schiller

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A runaway garbage truck lost its break and left a path of destruction on Monday in McKeesport. 

Surveillance video shows the truck barreling through a fence at the Ryco building, slamming into parked cars and then another fence. The crash left behind a mess of bent metal and totaled cars. 

Employee Mandy Smith works in an office a few feet from where the truck came to a stop.

"Just entering invoices, getting my checks ready and all of a sudden it sounded like a freight train," Smith said.

Officials said the driver veered off the road, and the driver "did his best to stay off the road and avoid traffic."

Four people were injured and roughly eight cars were totaled in the parking lot.

The garbage truck will be inspected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

