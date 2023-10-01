Ruff Ride cycling event raises money to provide service dogs for disabled veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday, 25 teams took part in the annual Ruff Ride Pittsburgh cycling event.

Teams took part in a 24-hour stationary spin-bike marathon to help raise awareness and money for a veteran non-profit. They focus on providing service dogs and other support to injured and disabled veterans.

They say that when it comes to helping out those veterans, the use of service dogs is a key factor in providing relief.

"We also get a chance to bring the military and civilian communities together. We get to talk about what makes these service dogs so valuable. And why they're so effective in the fight against post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and veteran suicide," said Nick Liermann of Team Foster. Lierman is the founder and executive director of the event.

The event raised more than $100,000 to help provide service dogs for disabled veterans.