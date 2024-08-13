Rue21 reopening dozens of stores under new ownership, including 2 in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some Rue21 stores, including two in the Pittsburgh area, are reopening under new ownership after the teen apparel retail chain filed for bankruptcy in May.

After the Pittsburgh-based company filed for bankruptcy for the third time earlier this year, all 540 stores were set to close, and the website's company stopped working. But now the website announces an "exciting journey" to "revitalize" the brand, beginning by reopening dozens of locations, including at the Monroeville and Robinson malls.

"As we kick off this transformation, we appreciate your patience and support," the website reads. "Our team is dedicated to opening locations throughout the country, and we're committed to making rue 21 a brand we can all be proud of. Our aim is to enhance your shopping experience with fresh products and superior customer service."

Rue21 was once a staple in malls and had 1,200 locations at its peak. But with about $200 million in debt, it struggled financially in recent years.

While Rue21's website says there's new ownership and management, it doesn't say who acquired the company. Multiple media outlets suggest the new owner is Canadian-based YM Inc.

Nearly 40 locations are now open, including the one at the Monroeville Mall. About 20 others, like the store at the Mall at Robinson, are supposed to open sometime this month, according to the website.

The company is inviting previous employees to reapply and join "this exciting new chapter." The retailer also said there are plans for online shopping "coming soon."