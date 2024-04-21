Rubber ducks take over Allegheny Commons Park for Steel City Duck Derby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a lake full of yellow, plastic ducks at Allegheny Commons Park on Saturday morning as part of the third annual Steel City Duck Derby.

Leading up to Saturday morning's race, those in attendance could purchase a duck to root for with the top finishers winning a prize.

The proceeds from the race went toward Partners For Quality, a local non-profit that provides services for people living with developmental disabilities.

Organizers of the race said they can't put on an event like this one without the support of the community.

"This is really important for us," said President and CEO of Partners For Quality Maggie Rothenberger. "We rely on our community to help our programs and we are so happy to be able to give back to our community today. And we're very thankful for everybody who's shown up and all of the volunteers, as well as the agencies that are here and help us every single day."

The day also included live entertainment, local food vendors, and activities for children.

You can learn more about Partners For Quality on their website at this link.