Rowdy Tellez homers as the Pirates beat the Marlins 9-7 in 10 innings for 4-game series sweep

MIAMI (AP) - Oneil Cruz raced home on Jason Delay's bunt in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 9-7 on Sunday for a four-game sweep of their season-opening series.

Cruz opened the 10th on second as a pinch runner for Rowdy Tellez. He advanced to third when reliever Tanner Scott (0-1) committed an error on Alika Williams' sacrifice attempt.

Delay then sent another bunt toward first, and Cruz beat first baseman Jake Burger's throw to the plate. Ke'Bryan Hayes reached on a two-out infield single, and Michael A. Taylor gave Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead with a bases-loaded walk.

Burger hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, but Hunter Stratton struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for his first save.

Miami trailed 7-6 before Nick Gordon connected for a pinch-hit homer against Pirates closer David Bednar (1-0) in the ninth inning.

Tellez hit a three-run drive for the Pirates, who last opened the season with a four-game sweep on the road in 1903.