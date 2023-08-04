Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash shuts down both directions of Route 8 in Richland Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Route 8 shut down in both directions after a crash on Friday afternoon. 

PennDOT said Route 8 is closed between Kenneth Drive and Vista Vue Drive in Richland Township. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. 

Dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle accident was blocking both lanes. 

There's been no details yet on any injuries.  

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.


First published on August 4, 2023 / 2:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.