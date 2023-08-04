Crash shuts down both directions of Route 8 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Route 8 shut down in both directions after a crash on Friday afternoon.

PennDOT said Route 8 is closed between Kenneth Drive and Vista Vue Drive in Richland Township. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle accident was blocking both lanes.

There's been no details yet on any injuries.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.




