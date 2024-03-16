Route 70 in Westmoreland County closed due to rollover crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - Crews are responding to a rollover crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and as a result, Route 70 was closed in both directions between Route 201 and PA-51.

As of 11:20 a.m., westbound lanes have reopened but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

The closure is specifically between Exit 46A Uniontown and Exit 44 Arnold City.

The coroner is on the scene.

We have reached out to police for more information and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details