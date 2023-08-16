Watch CBS News
Route 38 in Oakland Township shut down due to two vehicle crash

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A major roadway in Butler County has closed in both directions once again after another crash. 

A two-vehicle crash that happened just before 2 a.m. on Route 38, has shut the road in Oakland Township. 

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the crash and it's not yet known if anyone was injured as a result or what caused the crash. 

August 16, 2023

