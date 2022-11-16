Project on Route 119 in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say

Project on Route 119 in Youngwood is causing headaches, residents say

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.

Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows.

"It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said.

"It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.

Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult.

"People I know want to come to visit me but can't because it will mess up their car," said Jones, who lives in Youngwood.

One group desperate to see the project wrapped up is the people at the Youngwood Corner Market.

"It's definitely hurt our business," Trisha Raspotnik said.

Raspotnik helps run the establishment.

"Customers can't go in," Raspotnik said. "They can't go out. They have both sides of our front blocked off. One side of our side street is blocked off. Sometimes they have Depot Street blocked off so customers can't come through the front."

PennDOT says things are going to get better with the project finally wrapping up in February 2023. Now, that year window is just a target. Weather and supply issues may still play a role in making that completion date.