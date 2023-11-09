Roundtable discussion held to address food insecurity among college students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At Carlow University on Thursday afternoon, members of the Pittsburgh Promise, with community and higher education groups and representatives from the local, state, and federal governments, came together to address the issue of food insecurity on college campuses.

According to research presented at the event, some 90,000 college students in Pennsylvania are battling food insecurity.

Some students who were in attendance today spoke and said that it's more than whether they have a meal plan at school. They said the issue is hunger when the cafeteria or dining hall is closed and how most students struggling won't speak up about being hungry largely because of shame.

"With the food insecurity aspect, that's something that I shied away from," said student Venetia Khouri. "I was like, my mom, she works hard, she gives me what she can. I do eat every day. I have a meal plan. But you don't realize it until you are facing it exactly just how bad it is and how uncomfortable the situation is."

Some schools like Carlow have started food pantries for their students and their staff to help supplement the issue.

All in attendance agreed that things like SNAP benefits for students, which many are eligible for but few get, need to be easier to attain.

"There is money that is allocated for them, said Pittsburgh Promise Executive Director Saleem Ghubril. "And it doesn't require additional allocations and doesn't require tax increases. It is there. But they can't get their hands on it, only because the application is so cumbersome and the regulations for qualifications are needlessly complex."

One of the big takeaways from today was that if you qualify for SNAP benefits but for some reason are not getting those benefits, you should contact your state legislator's office. Their staff are there to get you those benefits that you deserve.

