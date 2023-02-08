Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to 911 calls about suspected gas leak

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.

The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm.

"I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."

For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and businesses.

Khristie said he was at his church in Murrysville when he suddenly smelled it in the kitchen. He went to his home in Delmont and smelled the same thing.

"I came home and walked into my basement and immediately smelled what smelled like rotten eggs," he said.

People's Gas reports the smell is due to an excess amount of the standard odorizing material that is mixed with the gas supply and not due to any leaks.

The Sardis Volunteer Fire Company said when too much odorizer is pumped into the lines, it can leave a smell of natural gas. But for some residents, not knowing if there was a leak or not was scary.

"There is a big 36-inch line that runs through Delmont. You just never know," Khristie said. "When you're standing next to it, you can hear that thing roar even though it's like 30 feet underground."

People's Gas says it is working to resolve the issue quickly and encourages customers to call if they smell gas or suspect a leak.