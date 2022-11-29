Rostraver commissioner charged with harassment, disorderly conduct
ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Rostraver commissioner now faces a list of harassment charges.
John Lorenzo has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to the Tribune-Review, he's accused of disrupting a township Halloween event, threatening people, and slapping another commissioner.
Lorenzo is already in the state's probationary program for faking social media accounts and political harassment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.