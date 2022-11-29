Watch CBS News
Rostraver commissioner charged with harassment, disorderly conduct

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Rostraver commissioner now faces a list of harassment charges.

John Lorenzo has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to the Tribune-Review, he's accused of disrupting a township Halloween event, threatening people, and slapping another commissioner.

Lorenzo is already in the state's probationary program for faking social media accounts and political harassment.

