Rostraver Central Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter John Bunardzya

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters gathered to memorialize a lifelong firefighter who died in the line of duty this week.

John 'Billy' Bunardzya was a staple of the Rostraver Central Fire Department. He passed away at 73 years old and was a member for 20 years at the Rostraver department.

Visitation and a service held by Rostraver Central firefighters were held Wednesday night at Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory.

He responded to State Road and Tyrol Boulevard on Saturday afternoon to remove a tree that went down. Later that night, he passed away in his sleep.

His death is considered a line-of-duty death since it happened within 24 hours of responding to a call.

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly flags at half-staff until Thursday night in honor of Bunardzya.

Earlier in his life, he was a firefighter at Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company, a well-known contractor, grandfather, and father passionate about helping his community.

His funeral will be held on Thursday morning.