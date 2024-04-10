Watch CBS News
Local News

Rostraver Central Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter John Bunardzya

By Alexandra Todd

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rostraver Central Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter
Rostraver Central Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter 01:21

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters gathered to memorialize a lifelong firefighter who died in the line of duty this week.

John 'Billy' Bunardzya was a staple of the Rostraver Central Fire Department. He passed away at 73 years old and was a member for 20 years at the Rostraver department.

Visitation and a service held by Rostraver Central firefighters were held Wednesday night at Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory.

He responded to State Road and Tyrol Boulevard on Saturday afternoon to remove a tree that went down. Later that night, he passed away in his sleep.

His death is considered a line-of-duty death since it happened within 24 hours of responding to a call.

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly flags at half-staff until Thursday night in honor of Bunardzya.

Earlier in his life, he was a firefighter at Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company, a well-known contractor, grandfather, and father passionate about helping his community.

His funeral will be held on Thursday morning.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 11:36 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.