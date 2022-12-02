Power surge hits Ross Township neighborhood

ROSS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three streets in a Ross Township neighborhood could be without electricity through the weekend after a power surge.

A tree fell on some power lines Thursday night, the Berkeley Hills Fire Company said. Duquesne Light responded in the morning, and the fire company said when they tried to re-energize the grid, a power surge happened.

According to the fire company, the power surge blew out light sockets and furnace motors in homes on Gardner Place, Park Place and Harbeth Drive. Power is now shut off.

Three streets in a Ross Township neighborhood lost electricity after a power surge on Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The fire company said an independent contractor is coming in to assess, inspect and repair the issue.

Ross Township EMA is currently on the scene to help residents.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.