Ross Township Police to provide update on decades-old missing person case
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - This afternoon, Ross Township Police are expected to provide an update on a decades-old missing person case.
The family of the found person will be in attendance and police said the missing person was located alive and in a different country.
You can watch the press conference live on CBS News Pittsburgh starting at 2 p.m.
for more features.
