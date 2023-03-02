Watch CBS News
Ross Township Police to provide update on decades-old missing person case

By Patrick Damp

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - This afternoon, Ross Township Police are expected to provide an update on a decades-old missing person case. 

The family of the found person will be in attendance and police said the missing person was located alive and in a different country. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 8:55 AM

