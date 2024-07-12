Ross Township Police investigating car break-ins in Laurel Gardens neighborhood

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A North Hills community has become a target for trouble with thieves caught on camera breaking into vehicles.

It's a concern in Ross Township in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood and the footage appears to show two people going up to cars and attempting to get inside.

According to Ross Township Police, the suspects entered several unlocked cars around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and stole items from those cars.

While a street name has not been made available, we do know that it happened in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood.

Ross Township Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any video that could help them catch the suspect. They're also, of course, asking people to make sure their cars are locked.

