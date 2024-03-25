Ross Township police investigate car break-ins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ross Township police are asking residents to lock their cars after a series of thefts.

The thieves were caught on a doorbell camera going from vehicle to vehicle on Salome Avenue until they found one unlocked.

"A neighbor called this morning and said they had footage of a truck going down the street and two guys trying all the doors for unlocked cars on the street and ours happened to be unlocked," one of the victims told KDKA-TV on Monday.

The victim said that video from a neighbor's doorbell camera showed one of the suspects getting into the victim's car.

"Didn't really look like stole anything, but took everything out of the center console," the victim said.

Ross Township police say officers are investigating and reminding people to lock their doors. If you recognize the truck in the video, contact law enforcement.