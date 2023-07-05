Ross Township Police find large snake near baseball fields
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - "Anyone missing a snake?"
That's the question Ross Township Police are asking after they came across a slithery, scaly friend.
A large snake was found by the baseball field at Ross Community Park.
The owner of the snake, or anyone who may know the owner of the snake, is asked to call the Ross Township Police Department at 412-931-9070.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.