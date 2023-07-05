Watch CBS News
Ross Township Police find large snake near baseball fields

By Patrick Damp

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - "Anyone missing a snake?" 

That's the question Ross Township Police are asking after they came across a slithery, scaly friend. 

A large snake was found by the baseball field at Ross Community Park. 

The owner of the snake, or anyone who may know the owner of the snake, is asked to call the Ross Township Police Department at 412-931-9070. 

July 5, 2023

