Family dog reportedly killed in Ross Township house fire

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of a smoky house fire in Ross Township on Tuesday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The two-alarm fire was first reported around 8 a.m. at a two-story home on Norbert Street.

A family dog reportedly died in the flames, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports from the scene.

Smoke was seen billowing from the house with white siding and dark shutters. Firefighters put up ladders and were trying to douse hot spots from the front porch of the house.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire. The damage is extensive with broken out windows and charred siding.

