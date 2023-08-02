Sewage line construction project has Ross Township homeowners concerned

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Some homeowners in Ross Township say a proposed sewage line will destroy their backyards and property value.

Take a drive along Wimer Road, and you find well-manicured front and back yards, at least for now.

"They are taking out a good 10, 15 feet of my backyard," homeowner Corrine Dranko said.

Dranko, along with several other homeowners, said Girty's Run Joint Sewer Authority told them when it came to property damage, it would be minimal.

However, when contractors hired by the authority showed up to survey, residents say they were told something completely different.

"We're digging a hole, we're bringing heavy equipment down, basically going to have a road go through your backyard," Dranko said.

In addition, every tree and shed that can't be moved and everything else permanent will be coming down with the promise it will be returned to its prior state or as close as possible.

"It came as a total shock to us as to what the scope of the project is going to be," Dranko said.

She acknowledges there is a 15-foot sewer line easement and the line must go in, but she hopes there is a better way to do it.

KDKA-TV stopped by the sewer authority on Wednesday but it said it would get back to us.

"I want someone to be accountable," Dranko said.

For now, residents said they are hoping at least some of their backyards will be left to enjoy.