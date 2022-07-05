Boy battling leukemia surprised with bikes for his family

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An 8-year-old boy battling leukemia got a special surprise from police.

Ross Township and Allegheny County officers dropped off several bikes for Joshua Eastman's family.

In February, 76 police departments paraded past Joshua's window at Children's Hospital. His dad said Joshua has always dreamed of being a police officer and he loves to collect police patches.

The Ross Township police say Joshua was also supposed to get bikes donated to his family, but they couldn't be delivered until this summer.

Eight-year-old Joshua Eastman, who is battling leukemia, was surprised with bikes from Ross Township and Allegheny County police. (Photo: Ross Township police/Facebook)

Officers dropped the bikes off for Joshua, and police said he and his siblings were so excited, the officers were invited inside for lunch.

On Facebook, police said it was an example of how someone can make a difference in someone's life with "the simplest, smallest things that often mean the most."