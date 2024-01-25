Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh theater company hosting special performances of "Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott"

By Kristine Sorensen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local theater company has two performances this weekend to make sure anyone with disabilities or sensory challenges can learn about Rosa Parks.

"Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott" play is at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side by Prime Stage this weekend. It's for anyone in third grade and older. The story asks young people to imagine what they would do if they were told to give up their seat on the bus for someone else.

There's a special show Saturday afternoon for people with sensory challenges and on Sunday, for people with hearing or vision disabilities. Prime Stage is the only theater company in the Pittsburgh area to be certified as sensory inclusive by a leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility.

Click here for details on tickets

First published on January 25, 2024 / 7:41 PM EST

