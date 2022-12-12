Roosevelt Building fire: One dead, two first responders injured in downtown fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person died and a resident, medic and firefighter were injured. The flames sparked in an apartment on the 12th floor of the Roosevelt Building.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones says a female was pronounced dead at the scene in a stairwell below the fire floor. He says she was not trapped, but couldn't come all the way down the steps. A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A medic was also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated on-scene for minor injuries. Chief Jones says the fire was contained to the 12th floor of the high-rise on the corner of Penn Avenue and Sixth Street.

106 people were in the building. Everyone from the 8th floor and below sheltered in place. Many went to nearby buildings for warmth because the gas was shut off. An evacuation point was established at the Benedum Center.

"Right now, the Red Cross is on-scene. We had to shut the gas off to the building. Nobody is going to be able to stay here. The Red Cross is going to take care of sheltering these people until they can find other accommodations, for at least a couple of days," Chief Jones said.

The fire was under control at 12:13 a.m. Crews were on-scene for a while, because they had to make sure that everyone was accounted for.

Some tenants were forced out by a fire in the Roosevelt Building in January of 2022. A man also died after a fire in the high-rise in February of 2012.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.