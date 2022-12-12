Watch CBS News
Local News

Roosevelt Building fire: One dead, two first responders injured in downtown fire

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Downtown Fatal Fire
Downtown Fatal Fire 02:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person died and a resident, medic and firefighter were injured. The flames sparked in an apartment on the 12th floor of the Roosevelt Building. 

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones says a female was pronounced dead at the scene in a stairwell below the fire floor. He says she was not trapped, but couldn't come all the way down the steps. A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A medic was also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated on-scene for minor injuries. Chief Jones says the fire was contained to the 12th floor of the high-rise on the corner of Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. 

106 people were in the building. Everyone from the 8th floor and below sheltered in place. Many went to nearby buildings for warmth because the gas was shut off. An evacuation point was established at the Benedum Center. 

"Right now, the Red Cross is on-scene. We had to shut the gas off to the building. Nobody is going to be able to stay here. The Red Cross is going to take care of sheltering these people until they can find other accommodations, for at least a couple of days," Chief Jones said.

The fire was under control at 12:13 a.m. Crews were on-scene for a while, because they had to make sure that everyone was accounted for. 

Some tenants were forced out by a fire in the Roosevelt Building in January of 2022. A man also died after a fire in the high-rise in February of 2012. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.