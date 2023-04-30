Watch CBS News
Roof collapses at home near Ohio State campus

/ CBS Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) - More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed at an off-campus house near Ohio State University.

Fourteen people were injured.

They had various ailments, but they're expected to be okay.

"The few people that were trapped, I believe, were probably unpinned. It was like their leg was caught under some of the structure, and some of the other students lifted that off the students," Steve Martin of the Columbus Division of Fire Battalion said.

The chief went on to say he thought between 15 and 45 students were on that roof.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 3:59 PM

