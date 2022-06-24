Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says fake electors came from Pennsylvania lawmaker Mike Kelly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Tuesday's January 6 Committee hearing, it was revealed that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's chief of staff attempted to hand fake elector votes to Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the joint session of the United States Congress.

On Thursday on a news talk radio station in Milwaukee, Johnson alleged his staff was given those votes by Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents parts of Butler and Lawrence counties.

In a statement, Kelly's office said Johnson's allegations are "patently false." The statement added that the two have not spoken for years and Kelly has no knowledge of Johnson's claims related to the election.