Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two men accused of putting skimmers at Sam's Clubs in Allegheny and Butler counties now face new charges.
The pair of Romanian nationals are now accused of planting devices at Sam's Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza in Washington County.
Anyone who may have used their credit or debit cards at the store is being asked to check their accounts and report anything suspicious to the police.
