Watch CBS News
Local News

Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Credit card skimmers found in Washington County
Credit card skimmers found in Washington County 00:24

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two men accused of putting skimmers at Sam's Clubs in Allegheny and Butler counties now face new charges.

The pair of Romanian nationals are now accused of planting devices at Sam's Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza in Washington County.

Anyone who may have used their credit or debit cards at the store is being asked to check their accounts and report anything suspicious to the police.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.