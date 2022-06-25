Watch CBS News
Local News

Roller coaster enthusiasts flock to Kennywood for national convention

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Roller coaster enthusiasts flock to Kennywood for national convention
Roller coaster enthusiasts flock to Kennywood for national convention 01:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nealy 900 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts visited Kennywood for the organization's 44th annual coaster convention.

Members in the park on Friday included people from 38 states and four countries. Those who attended enjoyed exclusive ride time sessions before the park opened. They climbed aboard every coaster in the park, even some non-coasters too. 

The Steel Curtain received rave reviews.

"Every time I ride it, I realized how fun it is," said Elizabeth Ringas, the communications director for ACE.

There were also presentations, workshops and behind-the-scenes tours of the park. Friday was the fifth time Kennywood was selected for the national convention. 

Coaster Con has been happening since 1978.

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 8:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.