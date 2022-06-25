Roller coaster enthusiasts flock to Kennywood for national convention

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nealy 900 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts visited Kennywood for the organization's 44th annual coaster convention.

Members in the park on Friday included people from 38 states and four countries. Those who attended enjoyed exclusive ride time sessions before the park opened. They climbed aboard every coaster in the park, even some non-coasters too.

The Steel Curtain received rave reviews.

"Every time I ride it, I realized how fun it is," said Elizabeth Ringas, the communications director for ACE.

There were also presentations, workshops and behind-the-scenes tours of the park. Friday was the fifth time Kennywood was selected for the national convention.

Coaster Con has been happening since 1978.