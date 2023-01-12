Watch CBS News
Roechling Industrial in Mount Pleasant plans to double in size with Amtrak contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local manufacturing plant plans to double in size thanks to a new contract with Amtrak.

Roechling Industrial in Mount Pleasant will increase the size of its customized plastics plant and plans another building in the next few years.

Roechling Industrial plans to have the expansion done later this year.

