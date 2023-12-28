Allegheny County Health Department finds evidence of "active rodent infestation" at Pittsburgh movie theater

ASPINWALL (KDKA) - A health alert has been issued for a popular movie theater in the Pittsburgh area.

The Allegheny County Health Department said that a recent inspection of the Waterworks Cinema uncovered evidence of an active rodent infestation.

The inspector reportedly found new rodent droppings throughout the building including some in the areas where food is stored and served to customers.

They also found droppings on tabletops and counters in employee areas and in the manager's office.

There were also recently deceased mice behind a movie screen and "too many fruit flies to count" according to the report.

When we went to see the theater on Thursday night, it was still open for business.

