Rod Wave bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rod Wave is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

The rapper and singer will bring his Nostalgia Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 29.

The 35-show tour kicks off in Lincoln, Nebraska. on Oct. 19 and wraps up Dec. 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. He'll be joined by Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic.

The tour celebrates Rod Wave's fourth studio album, "Nostalgia," which will be released Friday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.