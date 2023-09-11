Watch CBS News
Rod Wave bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rod Wave is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

The rapper and singer will bring his Nostalgia Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 29. 

The 35-show tour kicks off in Lincoln, Nebraska. on Oct. 19 and wraps up Dec. 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. He'll be joined by Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic.

The tour celebrates Rod Wave's fourth studio album, "Nostalgia," which will be released Friday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 2:14 PM

