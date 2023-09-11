Rod Wave bringing tour to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rod Wave is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.
The rapper and singer will bring his Nostalgia Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 29.
The 35-show tour kicks off in Lincoln, Nebraska. on Oct. 19 and wraps up Dec. 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. He'll be joined by Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic.
The tour celebrates Rod Wave's fourth studio album, "Nostalgia," which will be released Friday.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
