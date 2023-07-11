Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery at the Waterfront closes after nearly 25 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery at the Homestead Waterfront has closed its doors after nearly 25 years in business.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the long-time Waterfront staple's closing comes at the end of the restaurant's lease.
Rock Bottom was one of the original attractions featured at the Waterfront when it opened in 1999, at a time when craft breweries were a rarity in the area.
Now there are more than 40 in Allegheny County, including two others in Homestead.
