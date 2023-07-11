Watch CBS News
Local News

Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery at the Waterfront closes after nearly 25 years in business

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery at the Homestead Waterfront has closed its doors after nearly 25 years in business.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the long-time Waterfront staple's closing comes at the end of the restaurant's lease.

Rock Bottom was one of the original attractions featured at the Waterfront when it opened in 1999, at a time when craft breweries were a rarity in the area.

Now there are more than 40 in Allegheny County, including two others in Homestead. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 1:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.